Emergency Adoptions Needed For These At-Risk Idaho Dogs [Photos]

Valentine's Day is all about love, sharing the love, showing the one you love how much they mean to you. For over forty dogs, Valentine's Day was a ticket to freedom, and a forever home thanks to the works of Greater Good Charities, The Animal Rescue Site, and the Idaho Humane Society.

Rescued Animals Looking for their Forever Homes Check out how these at-risk animals escaped over crowded shelters to find forever homes in Idaho.

According to their release, the Flight to Freedom is a series of flights of at-risk dogs that get second chances at a forever home. On Valentine's Day, the dogs left several shelters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The flight to Boise was long but worthwhile for all of those involved. The total distance was 2,042 miles.

Erin Robbins, director of pet programs for Good Flights, told the Idaho Press why Idaho was a perfect destination for their dogs. "We do transports on a regular basis from overpopulated, overcrowded shelters to shelter partners like Idaho Humane Society that have 50 kennels and adopters literally lining up to adopt," Robbins said. "So we really are just making room where it's desperately needed and bringing (animals) to the homes and hearts of people who desperately want them."

The Idaho Humane Society told us that each pet would get additional medical care. The dogs will be fully evaluated before they are made available for adoption. Greater Good Charities did thoroughly check the dogs' health before the flight. The dogs were given health certificates to ensure they were healthy enough for the flight and adoption—the Idaho Humane Society. You can find out how you can help or perhaps adopt one of these dogs by clicking the link here.

