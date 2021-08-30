ESPN’s Gameday Crew Picks Against Boise State

College Football is back, and we've already had several college football experts pick against the Boise State Broncos. Before College Football Zero Week began, ESPN's Gameday crew picked UCF over Boise State. The two will start their season against each other on national television this Thursday at 5 pm MT.

Tennessee State Head Football Coach Eddie George explained why he believes UCF will win. "Boise State is traveling across the country, and the heat in Florida it's going to be muggy and hot." The coach was backed up by Lee Corso, who made his first return to the Gameday set in over a year. Although it's the first game of the year, it has national importance on representing the Group of Five in a New Year's Six Bowl.

Boise State has not been in a New Year's Six bowl since the 2014 Fiesta Bowl. Both teams have new coaches, although they are connected strangely from different paths from their current locations. Guz Malzahn is a veteran coach who was the head football coach at Auburn University. Auburn fired him at the end of last season, who hired Boise State's Bryan Harsin. Andy Avalos left Oregon as the defensive coordinator to replace Harsin.

The key to the game will be how Malzahn's up-tempo offense is fair against the strength of Boise State, which is its defense. UCF has the advantage of playing at their home field, which is called the 'bounce house.' The fans get so loud that the stadium actually rocks. You can watch the game on ESPN.

