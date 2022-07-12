Everything Idaho Needs to Know About the Buck Supermoon

Supermoon: Just the Facts

Named by Richard Nolle in 1979, the moon shifts into a "supermoon" state when its orbit is perigee to the Earth during a full moon. It also references the geometric alignment of the sun, Earth, and moon.

Photo by Brian McMahon on Unsplash Photo by Brian McMahon on Unsplash loading...

Perigee, by definition, occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth at an estimated 226,000 miles away. During perigee, a full moon will appear bigger and brighter than an ordinary full moon, hence the name "supermoon." The opposite of perigee is apogee. Apogee occurs when the moon is farthest away from the Earth at an approximate distance of 253,000 miles. As it orbits the Earth in an ellipse, the moon is pulled closer to and farther from the planet throughout its rotations. While in orbit, a full moon that peaks within 10 hours of its closest proximity to the Earth is a true supermoon.

Photo by Rahul Bhosale on Unsplash Photo by Rahul Bhosale on Unsplash loading...

The Supermoon's 4 Names & Meanings

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), July's supermoon answers to Buck Moon, Thunder Moon, the Hay Moon, and the Mead Moon. Recognized by the Maine Farmer's Almanac during the 1930s, the supermoon's four names are Native American, specifically Algonquin, in origin.

Buck Moon: refers to early summer when buck deer sprout new antlers coated in velvet-like fur

Thunder Moon: references the thunder storms of early summer

Hay Moon: a reference to the European haymaking season during June & July

Mead Moon: derived from Hay Moon; the combination of honey & water with fruits, spices, grains & hops create mead

Photo by Krzysztof Niewolny on Unsplash Photo by Krzysztof Niewolny on Unsplash loading...

Buck Moon: the when & where

ICYMI: the Buck Moon made its initial appearance in today's early morning sky

It reaches full moon status at 12:48 p.m. MST tomorrow, Wednesday, July 13th, & lasts through Friday, July 15th

According to NASA, full visibility in North America is expected at moonrise

The best seats in the house are found on the West Coast & in the Great Plains of the Midwest

For the best views of the red-mooned beauty, avoid heavily lit areas & those with tall buildings & forestry

The Space Shuttles of America A look at all of the space shuttles that served our nation.

Idaho Newcomers: Did You Happen to Know This About Our Weather? A lot of people didn't know that Boise is technically a desert, when they decided to move here...

What Do You Get When You Combine Idahoans With Warm Weather? This spring weather has got us feeling some type of way...

Green Flash in The Sky Seen in Idaho - What was it?