Extreme Cold Blast Coming to Idaho

Could a cold front be coming to Idaho after such a nice, sunny weekend? Well, experts are weighing in. And it may actually be a really good thing.

Idaho has had a fairly dry winter this year, with little snowfall. Those new to Idaho may disagree, but true Idaho natives will tell you that this year has fallen short in the snow department. Pun intended.

For example, here's what Boise looked like during the winter of 2017:

But this winter has not been the same. At least, not yet. According to this report by the Washington Post, many states are expected to get a cold blast. Idaho included.

Today, Idaho locals began sharing footage of snowfall outside of their homes. McCall, to be among the most with snowfall

Recent McCall Snow Storm:

Others have posted light snowfall in Kuna, Nampa, Caldwell, and even Boise. The temperatures look like they are also predicted to be low for the rest of the week in the Treasure Valley.

With less snowfall, a drought may be in the near future for Idaho this year. That's why getting as much moisture as possible is extremely important for our community. So bring on the cold!

Earlier this winter, a storm that hit Fremont County lead to this insane 40-car-pile up:

But don’t fret! The snow means fun - and possibly relief from the predicted drought.

Let's take a look:

Fun in the snow for kids:

Snow Tubing Activities:

McCall Winter Festival Ice Sculptures:

