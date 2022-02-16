Facebook Officially Arrives In Kuna

Facebook will be building a massive data center that will bring more jobs and possibly more high-tech companies to Kuna, Idaho. As we reported here, Kuna has been working with local, state, and national officials along with Facebook to bring one of the largest companies in the world to their city. Our reporting is now confirmed by the Idaho Department of Commerce.

The project will boost the local economy by bringing approximately 100 operational jobs to the City of Kuna, with more than 1,200 jobs at peak construction. Meta will break ground on the over 960,000 square-foot data center in September 2022, with construction anticipated to continue through 2025.

Here's a look at the new facility courtesy of Facebook and the Idaho Department of Commerce.

Facebook shared their enthusiasm for building in Kuna. “We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our newest data center in Kuna, Idaho. Thank you to all of our partners who helped us move this project forward,” said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta. “Kuna is a great place to call home and we are committed to investing in the community’s long-term vitality. We look forward to having a strong, fruitful partnership for years to come."

The Facebook project requires an enormous investment in infrastructure including, roads, sewers, and fiber optics. We believe that a firm out of Utah will be responsible for this project. Many within the city tell us they think this project could easily double the infrastructure in Kuna and the surrounding areas.



Idaho's elected officials praised Facebook building in Kuna. “The creation of new jobs is of utmost importance in a community growing as rapidly as the Treasure Valley,” said Senator Jim Risch. “The opening of this new data center in Kuna will provide hardworking Idahoans with good paying jobs and new opportunities to fuel Idaho’s continued success.”

Facebook will help Kuna strengthen the city's infrastructure. The company is investing around $50 million in a new water and sewer system for the city. Infrastructure will be constructed by Meta and dedicated to the City of Kuna to own and operate. The system will provide increased capacity for new users and new businesses in the area.

“This is a promising step for job growth and opportunities in the community,” Senator Mike Crapo said. “The data center is expected to be supported by renewable energy and advance partnerships with local schools and other organizations. These outcomes are an immense benefit to our communities and the strength of our economy.”

The Meta Kuna Data Center will be supported by 100% renewable energy from new resources connected to Idaho Power’s system. Meta will be the first customer to participate in Idaho Power’s proposed Clean Energy Your Way program. Meta’s commitment to sustainability is furthered by also investing in local water restoration projects to help restore the water the facility consumes.

“Kuna welcomes Meta to our city and values their commitment to our community,” said Kuna Mayor, Joe Stear. “As the first large anchor in the city’s East Kuna Industrial area, their infrastructure investment is a catalyst for expanding the city’s ability to support well-paying jobs and attract other industrial and manufacturing users the Kuna.”

Like all of Idaho, Kuna has seen rapid growth that has impacted the quality of life in that city. The question remains will operation Peregrine or whatever it will be called will help or hurt Idahoans with unregulated growth? Here is more information on the size of a Facebook Meta Data Center. What is coming to Kuna? We'll find all find out soon enough.

