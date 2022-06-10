No date is more important than the first date. A first impression is hard to shake off. It sticks. So, you want to put your best foot forward for your first date. You want to set yourself apart from the rest and showcase who you are. So, where do you go?

We will get to where you should go; however, first, I think we should discuss where you shouldn't go on a first date. Going to the movies seems easy. It's cheap, you can laugh and have a good time, and there's not a lot of pressure to hold a conversation. Actually...there's really no time to even have a conversation. In fact, talking during a movie is actually discouraged and you shouldn't do it. Do you want a first date where you don't talk and get to know each other? No! Save that for, like, the third date. Maybe even fourth. Going to the movies on your first date is a horrible idea. How successful your date goes is entirely out of your hands. It all depends on how good the movie is. You don't want that.

So, if the easy option is off the table...what do you do? Worry not! I have your back. I have come up with five first date ideas in Boise that will allegedly guarantee you a second date. The keys are to do something cute, unique, and fun somewhere that you can have a conversation and get to know each other. That's the entire point of a first date. Let's get to the list.

