Five Idahoans We’d Like To See Host Jeopardy!

It's no secret that one of the most successful television game shows of all time is searching for a new host. They have been running with guest hosts ever since Alex Trebek passed away in November. So far, the underwhelming tryouts include former champion Ken Jennings, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Today host Katie Couric, and Dr. Oz. Still to come are Anderson Cooper, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, and more.

While all of the guest hosts are solid yet somewhat expected choices, perhaps the best option is from the Gem State. There are five Idahoans that we would like to see have a chance to become the permanent host of Jeopardy!

#1 - Aaron Paul

Presley Ann, Getty Images

Aaron Paul is arguably the most famous Idahoan today. He's been in front of a camera for most of his life, so there is a comfortability that takes years of training. He's also great at talking to people on the fly, a skill necessary for this job.

#2 - Larry Gebert

There is something about seeing Larry on KTVB that lets you know that everything will be okay. There can be a blizzard outside, but his sense of calm helps you feel like you can make it to work. In his 40-year broadcasting career, he's done news, weather, and sports, so his knowledge base is perfect for the job.

#3 - Shay Carl

If you don't know who Shay Carl is, maybe you don't spend enough time on YouTube. His most popular channel, The Shaytards, is extremely popular with over 5 million subscribers. It follows his entire family, of which he is the father. Their youngest son's whole life has been documented on the internet. He's familiar with broadcasting from his time as a DJ in Idaho Falls.

#4 - Christina Hendricks

Getty Images

We don't usually talk about Christina Hendricks as an Idahoan because she spent parts of her childhood in Twin Falls and Portland, Oregon, and Virginia. As far as I'm concerned, she's an Idahoan and a very successful one. Her incredible run on Mad Men and her current run on Good Girls proves that she's a viable star. It would also be nice to have a female host of Jeopardy.

#5 - Sarah Palin

Getty Images

When have you ever seen Sarah Palin on TV and thought that she wasn't entertaining? Say what you will about her politics or personal life; she has the personality to host Jeopardy even if she doesn't have the educational background. While we think of her as Alaskan, she was born in Sandpoint and went to college in Couer d'Alene, and was a Vandal for a year. She was a local television personality before she started an extensive political career.