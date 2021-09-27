Former Idaho Lawmaker Wanted by Police Arrested in Georgia

Idaho is once again earning some national attention as a former Idaho legislator has been taken into custody in the State of Georgia.

You may remember the name, Aaron von Ehlinger. The 39-year-old man was accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old intern at the Idaho Statehouse. While at this moment, we do not know what he was doing in Georgia, we do know that since early September, the Ada County Sheriff's Office has had a warrant out for his arrest tied to the assault. The charge--rape. A felony.

After standing on an ethics committee hearing earlier this year, Aaron von Ehlinger resigned from his position with the Idaho State Legislature. The Ethics Committee also found that he had a history of "poor behavior" with other women in the statehouse.

At this time, it isn't clear when the former lawmaker will be brought back to the State of Idaho for arraignment however if he is eventually found guilty, he could be locked up in prison for life and/or be required to register as a sex offender.

Are sex crimes on the rise in the Treasure Valley? Just last week, eleven individuals were arrested by Boise Police and Idaho State Police in a sting operation

Boise Police Arrest 11 in Secret Operation Here in the Treasure Valley, we aren't used to seeing large groups of arrests or frankly, any serious crimes. On Tuesday, September 21st, however, the Boise Police Department hauled in 11 arrests in one successful "sting" operation.

By the way, did you know that the Ada County Sheriff's Office keeps a rolling list of unsolved crimes that they hope you can identify on their website? Here is an updated list, below. Do you recognize anyone? All tips may be provided anonymously.

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!