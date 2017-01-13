Friday 01/13/17 – Kevin Miller Show

Friday 01/13/17... Today's guests:  6:am - Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch with an update of that organization's latest legal actions ; 6:35am - Fox News Radio's Rachel Sutherland has the latest on senate confirmation hearings ; 7:am - Michael Daugherty of Cyber Defense Magazine previews security at next week's presidential inauguration ;  7:35am - Fox News' Jon Decker live from the White House ; 8:am - Brian Crabtree of Talk40.com explains President-elect Trump's business separation ; 8:35am - Jared Halpern of Fox News Radio has the latest on the Obamacare repeal effort.

 

