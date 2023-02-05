Although we're in the depths of winter and the days are long, Idaho's largest one-day music festival will make a significant announcement Monday at 10 am. The statement will take place on all Boise Townsquare Media stations. If you're new to the area and have yet to hear of the Boise Music Festival, then keep reading for the most in-depth report available.

Before we speculate on who will be performing this year in Boise, let's provide some details. The Boise Music Festival is a one-day event that takes a year to plan and execute. Behind the scenes, producers are scouring the entire country, looking for the best acts to bring to Boise.

Over the years, great musical legends such as Train, MC Hammer, Vanilla Ice, The Backstreet Boys, and others have journeyed to the Ada County Fairgrounds entertaining thousands. From legends to modern-day icons crossing all musical boundaries, travel to Boise year after year. The music industry has circled the Boise Music Festival as one of their favorite festivals of the year.

Boise Music Festival Setup & BTS Pictures of the Calm Before the Storm...

This year's event will be on June 24th, running from 10 am-10 pm. Tickets will go on sale after 10 am Monday. Boise Music Festival is more than just a showcase for national acts. Local bands get the opportunity to perform on several stages throughout the fairgrounds.

Do you know a local group, or are you a member of a local band and would like to perform at BMF? Check out the link here to sign up. Not a fan of music; how about a carnival? Yes, over the years, the festival has hosted a world-class carnival full of one-of-a-kind fun rides. Make sure you tune in Monday morning, we promise you that this lineup is the best ever! Want more details? Click the link here for more.

