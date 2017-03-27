Girls with Guns Monday Edition

580 KIDO

Back to work and back to Girls with Guns.  I can't think of a better way to start the week.  Remember the first deadline for the official top twenty is this Thursday at 11:59pm.  Here's the Monday top 20.

Ashley VanZandt45.57%

Sierra Swartz

17.39%

Erin Gleim

12.21%

Ava & Braelyn Browen

8.41%

Jan Lindsay

8.41%

Miriam Bashon

1.58%

Robin Frickey

1.32%

Emily Spreer

1.18%

Rylie Boyce

0.78%

Bill Hansen

0.52%

Kinzie Foulger

0.38%

Gary Nash

0.38%

Jola Kersberg

0.27%

Miriam Spall

0.27%

Katarina Schweitzer

0.26%

Jessica Portenier

0.23%

Darl Pifher

0.12%

Shae Barnes

0.12%

Paula King

0.1%

Brianna Ghighina

0.09%
Filed Under: girls with guns, Idaho Second Amendment, Kevin Miller, newsletter
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top