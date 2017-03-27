Girls with Guns Monday Edition

Back to work and back to Girls with Guns. I can't think of a better way to start the week. Remember the first deadline for the official top twenty is this Thursday at 11:59pm. Here's the Monday top 20.

Ashley VanZandt 45.57% Sierra Swartz 17.39% Erin Gleim 12.21% Ava & Braelyn Browen 8.41% Jan Lindsay 8.41% Miriam Bashon 1.58% Robin Frickey 1.32% Emily Spreer 1.18% Rylie Boyce 0.78% Bill Hansen 0.52% Kinzie Foulger 0.38% Gary Nash 0.38% Jola Kersberg 0.27% Miriam Spall 0.27% Katarina Schweitzer 0.26% Jessica Portenier 0.23% Darl Pifher 0.12% Shae Barnes 0.12% Paula King 0.1% Brianna Ghighina 0.09%