Glenn Campbell Remembered

You didn't need to be a fan of Country and Western Music to appreciate the brilliance of Glenn Campbell. How one song and one appearance influenced my life. The year was 1997 and I had moved to Athens, Alabama working as a talk show host at the legendary WVNN, otherwise known as the 'TalkMonster.' Culturally it was a challenge to relate to a Southern Audience after spending years in New Hampshire and Ohio.

As anyone who has moved, that when you leave something that is comfortable there are doubts and insecurities. A conservative talk show host in New England sometimes doesn't immediately translate to the deep South.

The day was July 4th 1997 and I was preparing for my afternoon talk show. I wondered if I would make it. I had the Today Show turned on and there was Glenn Campbell singing his hit Southern Nights. It was magical.