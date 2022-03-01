The escalating war between Russia and Ukraine has caused the already rising cost of oil to continue its expensive climb. Several states across the country are feeling the impact of rising gasoline prices. Idahoans are concerned about when the pump's pain will reach the Gem State?

So far, prices in Idaho have held steady at $3.54 a gallon. How does that compare to last week's price? Idaho gas prices rose a mere two cents per gallon, reports AAA. Our state is still doing better than the national average, $3.62 per gallon. Idaho consumers enjoy cheaper gasoline than Washington and Oregon, where the average cost is around $4.00 a gallon.

How long will it be till the gas increases hit Idaho? "Right now, low fuel demand is acting like a relief valve to help keep prices stable in our state," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "But demand is slowly rising across the country, and the combination of expensive crude and more frequent fill-ups could spell trouble for some people's spring break plans."

If the war in Ukraine continues, the cost of everything is expected to rise, including gasoline.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of 2/28/22 thanks to AAA:

Boise - $3.61

Coeur d’Alene - $3.36

Franklin - $3.37

Idaho Falls - $3.41

Lewiston - $3.40

Pocatello - $3.49

Twin Falls - $3.62

