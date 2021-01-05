Gowen Field Air Show Cancelled

KIDO Talk Radio has learned that the Gowen Thunder Air Show has been cancelled. The sources who commented on the condition of anonymity told KIDO Talk Radio that Covid restrictions were a concern for all involved in the decision to cancel the event.

Gowen Thunder is an air show that has brought in millions to the Treasure Valley.Governor Little told us this morning that he was surprised to hear that on KIDO Talk Radio. He said he hopes the event will happen considering it's in August. Gowen Thunder was originally scheduled for August 28th and August 29th.

Idaho Air National Guard Colonel Shannon Smith told us "we call it an open house, yes we have made the decision to postpone it, not cancel it. For 2021 it has been postponed. In 2017, we had a great community engagement. We had begun planning for the event for four years. Some of the steps to pull of an event begin years out, as we got closer, the lack of clarity on our ability to pull of the event, was in doubt at this time. It was a very tough decision."

Here is a written statement from the military:

GOWEN THUNDER 2021, the Idaho National Guard’s premiere Open House event, originally scheduled for 27-29 August, 2021 has been cancelled as a result of on-going and projected restrictions on social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Idaho National Guard remains strategically committed to hosting Open House events for the surrounding community and citizens of Idaho for the foreseeable future, and will provide details on the next GOWEN THUNDER event when able.

