Grammy Nominated ‘Alexander Pappas’ Releases New Song & Video: “Idaho”

This is the perfect song to jam to on a rainy Idaho day... Grammy nominated, Coeur d’Alene native Alexander Pappas' new song and video for "Idaho."

Just released today (Friday, October 8th, 2021), Capitol Christian Music Group's Alexander Pappas' new song, "Idaho." It's got such great fall vibes and it was released on a rainy Treasure Valley day, this perfectly fits the vibe right now. Also, Pappas is a Grammy nominated singer, singing about Idaho and one of Capitol Christian Music Group's featured artists, so he's a pretty big deal, and I'm sure we'll hear more of his name soon. Capitol Christian Music Group is part of Universal Music Group which is also Taylor Swift's record label. Am I saying he's the next Taylor Swift level artist? Not necessarily, that's a pretty bold claim, but this guy is really good and you should take a listen to his new song, "Idaho".

Alexander Pappas is originally from Idaho but his love for music took him to Australia. According to his record label, "His pursuit of music eventually led him to Sydney, Australia where he served at Hillsong Church and gained renown as, co-frontman of twice GRAMMY nominated Hillsong Young & Free. During his tenure, Pappas led some of the biggest cries of praise and worship for the next generation, penning iconic, genre-defining youth anthems such as “Alive,” “Wake,” “Real Love,” and “Echo (Elevation Worship),” songs that have literally changed the world." Enjoy the weekend and enjoy this new music, Idaho!

