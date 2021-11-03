Greater Idaho Movement Continues to Grow

Although maligned by the national media, the movement known as Greater Idaho continues to gain momentum in Oregon. The group would like to lawfully secede from Oregon to become part of the Gem State. Members have spoken to members of the Idaho Legislature seeking to gain support for their movement.

This week, another Oregon county voted to place the question on the ballot. In a special election Tuesday, Harney County residents voted in favor of a ballot measure placed on the ballot by petitioners for the Greater Idaho movement.

Oregon voters outnumbered opponents by a margin of almost two to one. The turnout in Harney County was higher than any other turnout in the state. The group's leader shared his thoughts in a release:

Mike McCarter, president of Move Oregon's Border, reacted to the vote: "rural Oregon is declaring as loudly as it can that it does not consent to being misgoverned by Oregon's leadership and chooses to be governed as part of a state that understands rural Oregon's values and way of making a living. We call on the Oregon Legislature to not dare to hold these counties captive. Let the people decide which Legislature they shall govern themselves by. This week's poll shows that Idaho is ready to accept our counties."

The movement to change Idaho's borders continues. Could we see a member of the Idaho Legislature introduce legislation welcoming the movement? Culturally, most Oregonians are in line with Gem State values. Several folks from Eastern and Central Oregon have told us that the politics of Portland and Salem do not represent them.

