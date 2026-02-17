Somewhere, someone is thinking of a very creative way to describe the current debate over a new bathroom bill in the Idaho Legislature. Although some were opposed, the legislature approved the measure.

The bill, H607, which focuses on who can and cannot use gender specific bathrooms, led to an action-packed debate on the floor. We learned a lot about what happens and doesn’t happen in public bathrooms and showers in Idaho.

As predicted, the Democrats and some Republicans spoke out against the bill. Some argue the bill would hurt businesses while not protecting biological women from sharing their personal space with biological males. They failed in their efforts as the bill passed the House 56-13. It will move on to the Senate for a vote. If approved, we expect the governor to sign it into state law.



The bill's passage reflects public support in Idaho. Opponents label the bill as anti trans; however, many folks have expressed concern over biological men appearing in women’s locker rooms. The bill was written and supported by the Idaho Family Policy Center. If passed, individuals would be able to sue businesses that violate the law.

We will continue to update you on this status of this legislation and update you on any further developments.

