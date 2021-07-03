Happy Birthday Idaho

Today we celebrate our great state joining the union. Is there a better day besides the Fourth of July to become part of the United States of America.

Idahoans will be celebrating our nation's birth this weekend, and you've probably seen a lot of tributes to the Gem State today on social media. But how did our great state become Idaho?

Idaho joined the Union on July 3rd, 1890 becoming the 43rd state. Our state is twice as large as the six New England states combined, says History.com. Lewis and Clark discovered the Gem State in 1805. It was the last state to be found by European Americans. Did you know that Hell's Canyon is more profound than the Grand Canyon? It is North America's deepest river gorge with a width of ten miles and close to 8,000 feet.

Idaho is 83,568 square miles, and its nickname is the Gem State. Why? Good question, Idaho produces 72 gems and several that are only found here, says History.com. The Esto Perpetua means let it be perpetual. The state tree is the Western White Pine, the state flower is the Syringe, and the Mountain Bluebird is the state bird.

President Lincoln signed legislation that created the Idaho Territory in 1863. During his time in office, he signed numerous bills that aided Western pioneers in owning land, including the Homestead Act. Lincoln has been called a lot of names in his day, but many in Idaho call him the father of Idaho, says Channel 7.

Idaho is known for its scenic views, gems, and potatoes. Did you know that the television was created by Philo Farnsworth along with the television. You can watch the story of the brilliant fourteen year old below.





