Have You Seen These 2 Men? Meridian Police Seek Public Assistance

Meridian Police are urgently seeking information from the public about two male Hispanic suspects involved in a series of events that led to a tragic fatality incident on Eagle Road yesterday.

The incident unfolded on October 10, 2023, at approximately 5:30pm when Meridian Police Officers responded to a theft in progress at The Village in Meridian, where a white female and her two Hispanic male accomplices were fleeing from the scene — in a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Ontario, OR.

**We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.**

UPDATE: 1 suspect has been identified, found, and brought into custody.

Here are their pictures. If you know the unidentified man or have any additional information, please call 208-377-6790, as the Meridian Police Department is still looking for information on the male Hispanic suspect that has not been found.

Meridian Police Department Meridian Police Department loading...

Again, please call 208-377-6790 if you have information. Continue reading for the rest of the story.

Meridian Police Department Meridian Police Department loading...

As for the female suspect, she was pronounced dead on the scene after a reckless attempt to escape, driving into oncoming traffic, and reaching speeds of nearly 90mph in the southbound lanes on Eagle Rd. Thankfully, no innocent citizens were killed, but some suffered minor injuries.

Amid this chaos, the male suspects managed to split up and go different ways. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force has been activated because this is a police case that resulted in death, and leading the investigation will be the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

The public is encouraged to share any video footage from the incident by emailing acsofeedback@adacounty.id.gov

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes! Gallery Credit: Ada County Sheriffs Office

Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Most Car Crashes Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

10 Things Guaranteed to Give Boise Drivers Road Rage