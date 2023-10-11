Have You Seen These 2 Men? Meridian Police Seek Public Assistance
Meridian Police are urgently seeking information from the public about two male Hispanic suspects involved in a series of events that led to a tragic fatality incident on Eagle Road yesterday.
The incident unfolded on October 10, 2023, at approximately 5:30pm when Meridian Police Officers responded to a theft in progress at The Village in Meridian, where a white female and her two Hispanic male accomplices were fleeing from the scene — in a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Ontario, OR.
**We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.**
UPDATE: 1 suspect has been identified, found, and brought into custody.
Here are their pictures. If you know the unidentified man or have any additional information, please call 208-377-6790, as the Meridian Police Department is still looking for information on the male Hispanic suspect that has not been found.
Again, please call 208-377-6790 if you have information. Continue reading for the rest of the story.
As for the female suspect, she was pronounced dead on the scene after a reckless attempt to escape, driving into oncoming traffic, and reaching speeds of nearly 90mph in the southbound lanes on Eagle Rd. Thankfully, no innocent citizens were killed, but some suffered minor injuries.
Amid this chaos, the male suspects managed to split up and go different ways. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force has been activated because this is a police case that resulted in death, and leading the investigation will be the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
The public is encouraged to share any video footage from the incident by emailing acsofeedback@adacounty.id.gov
