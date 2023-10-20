Have You Seen This Man? Suspect at Large After Robbery in Boise

A robbery unfolded earlier this week on the 3000 block of S. Vista Ave, leaving Boise Police on the hunt for a suspect who fled the scene.

Law enforcement officers are actively working to track down the suspect, who was last seen running east from the targeted business, and they're encouraging the public to please tell them if they see this man. To aid in their search, police are utilizing both officers on the ground and drones in the air, according to a press release from the Boise Police Department.

The incident took place around 8:30am when an unidentified adult male entered a local business, demanding money from the staff. The suspect, pictured in the Boise Police Department's release and in this article, succeeded in making off with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene.

Authorities are urging the public to assist in locating the suspect. If you know where the individual pictured here is or if you recognize him, please contact Ada County non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, as this has become a community-viral post on social media, and people are commenting about resolutions and actions that need to be taken to prevent these kinds of crimes. Increasing security at gas stations and making sure the cameras are better quality were just a couple of the suggestions.

Boise Police are committed to quickly resolving this case and they've expressed appreciation for the support of the community in their ongoing efforts to maintain public safety.

