Hear Rick Santorum rally for a Convention of States in Idaho

Conservative former US Senator Rick Santorum has seen it all. He has run for president twice and won eleven primaries and caucuses during his lifetime in public service. So all the places the senator could visit, he chose to visit Boise, Idaho, to make his case on how to save the country.

Who is Rick Santorum?

The senator served in the United States Senate representing Pennsylvania from 1995-2007. He was one of the most socially conservative and pro-life senators in office. He left and ran for president in 2012 and 2016. He worked for Fox News as a political commentator before and after his presidential runs. After Fox, he worked for CNN from 2017-2021 and now appears on Newsmax.

If you missed his appearance on the Kevin Miller Show this week, you could hear the entire interview in this article. The senator visited Idaho to support the Convention of States Movement. As Convention of States President Mark Meckler joined the senator, he was not alone. They began the day holding an on air townhall meeting with Kevin Miller taking calls and answering questions from listeners.

After leaving the KIDO Talk Radio Studio Broadcast Center, they met with several members of the Idaho House and Senate. Senator Santorum met with Idaho's Crime Fighting Attorney General Raul Labrador before he and Mr. Meckler hosted a luncheon for legislators and dignitaries. Former US Senator Larry Craig was in attendance along with several state representatives, senators, and Speaker of the House Representative Mike Moyle.

Mark Meckler and Senator Santorum held a town hall meeting Thursday night that over 200 people attended. The meeting lasted for two hours and featured many questions from folks concerned about the country's direction. Mr. Meckler and Senator Santorum believe that the Idaho Legislature will introduce legislation calling for an Article V Convention during this legislative season.

You can hear their interview with KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller below.

