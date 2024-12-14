Heisman Trophy: Boise’s Ashton Jeanty, Idaho’s Winner

Whether or not Ashton Jeanty wins the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, he and Boise State have already won. The Heisman Trophy is awarded to the best player in college football. College football is supposed to be a meritocracy, but we all know the system is designed to award the power players.

Group of Five players and teams aren't supposed to crash the College Football Playoff or the Heisman Trophy. However, thanks to a historical season, Boise State and Ashton Jeanty have crashed the party.

Mr. Jeanty has lost millions of dollars by staying at Boise State. It has been well reported that the Heisman finalist was approached by several Power Four teams, offering him a bigger stage and bigger money. How big? If you look at the NIL deals of Travis Hunter or Dillion Gabriel, you'll see they made several million dollars. Mr. Jeanty stayed at Boise State for a relatively small amount.



His decision has paid off for everyone in Idaho. The city of Boise hung a banner on city hall in his honor, and Idaho's Governor, Brad Little, was seen raising the Jeanty for Heisman Flag above the statehouse.

Mountain West Championship - UNLV v Boise State Getty Images Loren Orr loading...

The Heisman Trophy will come and go, but Mr. Jeanty's commitment to Boise State and Idaho will be treasured forever.

