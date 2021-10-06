Help Alleviate Poverty With Meridian’s Friendship 5k

This is a FREE event! A 5k happening on Saturday, October 16th with free food, music and prizes up for grabs, plus you can do some good!

Pretty cool! A 5k coming to Meridian on Saturday, the 16th that's totally free! If you'd like to help support financially, you can do so buy purchasing a shirt, but regardless, come on down! Fleet Feet Meridian posted, "Come join us for a fun, FREE community event on Saturday October 16th. There will be music, food, and prizes for more than just the podium finishers. Family, Friends, Walkers, Runners, and Strollers are all welcome! A portion of the proceeds from the optional t-shirts will go to our charity partner, Because International, who provides shoes and solutions to alleviate poverty.

Please register in advance and find more info at www.Friendship5KMeridian.com

Check-in starts at 8:15 on Saturday the 16th, the race starts at 9, at 9:30 the after party begins and by 10:15, they'll announce prizes. It won't be a terribly long morning, but it'll be a fun morning, and it's a 'friendship' 5k, so you may as well go out and make some friends! The meetup is at the Church of Latter-day Saints at 1450 W Cayuse Creek Drive in Meridian. It should be a lot of fun, and the ten day forecast indicates that it should be a pretty nice fall morning, though it wouldn't hurt to bring a sweater and gloves, just in case you have a tendency to get cold. Get out, get active and enjoy the friendship 5k!

