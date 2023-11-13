Home for the Holidays: A Beautiful Gift for the Pets at WVHS
In the warmth of the holiday season, the West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) has initiated its heartwarming "Home for the Holidays" campaign, breaking down financial barriers and giving these adorable dogs and cats a better chance at reuniting with their families.
Until December 31, 2023, WVHS is generously waiving impound, boarding, and reclaim fees for first-time impounds, providing families a golden opportunity to bring their pets home without financial concerns.
"We know that the holiday season can be challenging financially for many families, and we want to ensure that no family is turned away from reclaiming their pets due to financial constraints," says Jennifer Adkins, Executive Director at West Valley Humane Society.
The initiative aims to boost the national average of pet reclaim rates, which currently stands at 20-30% for dogs and a mere 2-3% for cats.
Despite undergoing a roof renovation project on its dog kennels, resulting in a 50-kennel capacity reduction for the time-being, WVHS remains committed to working with pet owners to ensure they can afford to bring their pets home.
In addition to fee waivers, WVHS offers valuable recommendations for pet owners to increase the chances of reuniting with lost pets. Adkins emphasizes the importance of pet identification, recommending collars with clear tags and the use of microchips, available at WVHS and most veterinary clinics.
Let the "Home for the Holidays" campaign also inspire families in the Treasure Valley to embrace the spirit of giving and consider welcoming a new furry family member into their homes this festive season.
To adopt, foster, or learn more about these senior pets and other available pets, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org
