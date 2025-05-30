The news continues to be bad news for those who love following the law and living in the city of Boise. The first well-documented shoe to drop was the passing of House Bill 96 concerning what flags were to be flown throughout the state of Idaho.

Boise Mayor Lauren McClean quickly seized the issue, acting defiantly in the face of state law. The mayor may have momentarily won the public relations battle. However, when the legislature returns in January, Idaho's capital city will be granted no favors.

The Treasure Valley is already not a favorite among most of the state's elected officials, who often refer to our area as the 'great state of Ada.' Today, Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security identified Boise as the only city in the Gem State as a sanctuary city for illegal aliens. The term may be welcomed in Washington but not in the reddest of the red states, Idaho.



Homeland Security issued the statement revealing all the cities that were not complying with federal law. The legislature attempted to strengthen state immigration laws during the last session, but the measure was unsuccessful.

What happens next will not be suitable for those who care and love Boise. The failed Biden Administration's immigration policy has railed the majority of the country, including those who live in Boise, to end illegal immigration.

Boise is Idaho's largest city. However, the state is more than Boise. Perhaps Boise will get a visit from Tom Homan and the agents of ICE. It's time for Mayor McClean to comply and get Boise off this embarrassing list. Boise is Idaho, not Portland or Seattle.

LOOK: Highest-paying jobs in Boise that don't require a college degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Boise that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

Businesses the Boise Area Lost in 2025 Each year we put together a running list of businesses that have closed in the Treasure Valley. This is the 2025 list. Did we miss one? Send us your tips HERE. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart