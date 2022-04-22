How A Washington Woman Fell into a Toilet and Thankfully was rescued
We've seen them outdoors throughout the country. These nefarious but essential items are called outhouses, porta-potties, toilets, latrines, and many names that we cannot share with you on this platform.
How many of us have dared to look into the abyss of an outhouse/toilet before doing our business? How many of us would admit to the fear of what would happen if we fell in or perhaps our wallet or phone mistakenly fell into the deposit area?
In what can be described as a stinky truth is stranger than fiction, a Washington woman found herself trapped in a toilet pit, reports the Kitsap Sun. The lady was alone at the top of Mount Walker, where she lost her phone in the toilet vault. She then attempted to retrieve her phone by removing the seat and using dog leashes for fishing out the phone.
You can predict what happens next as she falls into the wasteful abyss. The good news is that she did find her phone but couldn't escape the vault of the toilet. Thankfully she did have a signal and called firefighters, who rescued her.
One firefighter shared that this was the first type of rescue experience that he's been a part of in his forty years of firefighting—no word on the woman's identity who was exposed to the human waste.
The lesson from this stinky experience for all of us is that phones can be replaced with a call to your phone provider. No phone is worth getting trapped in a toilet or any other stinky place.