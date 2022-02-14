How Former Bronco Donte Deayon Became A Super Bowl Champ
Donte Deayon has traveled the world in his quest to continue to play professional football at the highest level. The former Boise State Cornerback is now a Super Bowl Champion thanks to his talent, perseverance, and playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Deayon and the Rams completed their destiny by beating the hard-charging Cinncinatti Bengals in the Super Bowl.
Donte Deayon Wins the Super Bowl
Deayon played cornerback for Boise State from 2012-to 2015. He played the last five games of the 2012 season, finally getting into the starting lineup against the Nevada Wolfpack. He ended his career at Boise State with ten interceptions and returned punts for the Broncos. The former bronco always seemed to be at the right place at the right time to make that game-changing interception. He was honored by making the second team Mountain West three times while playing in Boise. You can read about Donte Deayon's entire Bronco career here.
He is now a Super Bowl Champion after the Rams came back to beat the Bengals. The twenty-eight-year-old is now a free agent who can sign with any team in the NFL. He has 20 solo tackles this year while playing for the Rams. You can see how he prepares for a game here.