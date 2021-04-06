How Idaho’s Trans Law is Changing America

Last year a bill Idaho passed a bill that has become the model for similar legislation throughout the country.

I was surprised that Governor Little signed the legislation into law that would protect biological girls from competing in sports against athletes born male or vice versa. I mistakenly believed that the threats from the usual suspects, the NCAA and the ACLU, would prevent the bill from becoming law. Representative Barbara Ehardt's bill is now a model for over 30 states, reports the Idaho Statesman.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Idaho's law was used to shame Conservative South Dakota Governor Kristy Noem in an article by the Washington Examiner. She defended herself in a contentious interview with Fox News Personality Tucker Carlson. You can see that debate below.

The South Dakota Governor feared that the NCAA would penalize her state to protect female athletes' rights to compete on a level playing field. The courts have begun to decide the issue, which is how the system works in America. What exactly is in Idaho Law?

Representative Ehardt explained her law in an editorial in the Washington Examiner: The bill put before her would have prevented males from participating in female sports from kindergarten through college. The governor now wants to limit that to K-12. The bill also would have empowered female athletes to take legal action if schools or universities establish unfair policies. Noem wants to remove that provision. Both of these edits would substantially weaken the bill, leaving collegiate athletes without legal protection and K-12 students without legal recourse.

Gem State Lawmakers should be commended for their historic stand. We'll continue to update this story as it develops.

