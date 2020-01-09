How Much Is The Fine For Not Completely Scraping Your Windshield?

You wake up to snow on your car. You pull open your half-frozen door, start your engine and reach for your ice scraper. It’s when you close your door and hear your radio blasting that you realize just how cold you are and how very soon, probably before you’re done with those windows, your car will be warm and warm is suddenly very desirable. As you scrape the driver’s side of your windshield and then part of your driver’s side window, you think to yourself that it won’t be long until the defroster does this for you and you don’t want to be late for that meeting, so you get in and start driving even though your visibility isn’t that great. Fortunately, you and thousands of others who did the same thing, made it to the office without incident, but what does the law say about it?

According to Idaho state law, not every piece of glass needs to be clear of snow, however your front windshield does need to be clear as well as your driver and passenger side windows. If it’s not entirely clear and you decide to cut some corners to get to work on time, it could cost you $124 for obscured vision.

$124 for something that requires no skill and takes less than five minutes seems steep, but be thankful you don’t live in Alaska, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee or Wisconsin where you can get fined up to $1,000!

Be safe, be smart and save your money to bring your boss some Dutch Bros to apologize for being late to that meeting.