How Much Money Are You Really Owed From the State of Idaho?

With the tax season coming to a close in a few weeks, you might need a little bit of extra money. That's okay! The good news is that the Idaho State Treasurer's office may owe you some much-needed cash and you may not even know it.

According to the Idaho State Treasurer's office, the state of Idaho has returned more than $10,959,278 to the people of Idaho. That's right, almost $11 million in cash just waiting for you to come to scoop it up.

They call it "unclaimed property" or "abandoned intangible property." These can include the following:

Checking accounts

Savings accounts

Stocks

Bonds

Mutual funds

Utility refunds

Items stored in safety deposit boxes

The great news is that there is no deadline and you can claim at any time.

