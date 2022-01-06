Credit: Lost Grove Brewing via Facebook

We Idahoans sure do love our Breweries. And one local favorite has made history. And we're here to tell you why!

Lost Grove Brewing is located right by Ann Morrison Park. It’s sustainable, Idaho-owned and operated, and sourced locally. Focused on the environment, helping the Boise community, and reducing waste.

Recently, Lost Grove Brewing made history in Idaho:

How This Idaho Brewery is Making History

Here are some other notable breweries in the area:

10 Best Breweries to Raise a Toast At in Boise Over the years, Boise's craft beer scene has EXPLODED! Which ones have left the biggest impression on guests? These are the Top 10 rated area breweries on Yelp.

Bear Island Brewery Founders Selling Home Where Brewery Started Navy veterans, Beth and Steve Bechtel purchased this home in 2013 and it's where the very first beers brewed under the name "Bear Island" came from. It was recently discovered by TikTok influencer "ZillowGoneWild."

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.