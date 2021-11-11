Credit: Savior Flair via YouTube

We all know him, and we all love him - John Krasinki.

Whether you are an “Office” fan or favor his more action-packed movies such as A Quiet Place, you know John Krasinki never disappoints.

But, amid the beginning of the global pandemic in 2020, he really outdid himself.

How This “Office” Star is Delivering “Some Good News” to Idahoans John Krasinski is bringing "Some Good News" to Idahoans

You can find “Some Good News” here on Instagram! Follow for fun and positive content - or submit your own videos of good news going on in the Treasure Valley!

The 12 Best Holiday Movies On Netflix Right Now

Did You Know These 15 Big Movies Were Shot in the State of Idaho? Idaho has everything a filmmaker could want to use in their films: mountains, whitewater, dusty back roads, farms, lava flows and quaint towns. These are some of the films that took advantage of that!

5 Million Dollar Idaho Log Cabins That Are Like Living in a Hallmark Movie