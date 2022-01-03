How to Donate Coats and Boots to Help Idahoans in Need

Calling ALL Idahoans! Help those in need by donating to the “What’s Your Why Idaho” Boots and Coats drive sponsored by GEICO local and TVAC.

This time of year is challenging for most, especially those who don’t have adequate attire for the freezing temperatures and harsh weather conditions we experience this time of year.

A little goes a long way, and you can help those in need by donating your gently used boots, jackets, and coats to be dispersed by “What’s Your Why” Idaho directly to West Ada School District!

Here is how to donate:

1: Gather Items

Go through your coats, jackets, and boots to determine what items would be eligible to donate. To be eligible, the items must be gently worn (no holes, odors, or stains)

2: Drop off items

Collect items and drop them off at either of these donation sites:

Geico (local office)

2959 N Eagle Rd

Meridian, ID 83646

Treasure Valley Athletic Center

1251 E Piper Ct,

Meridian, ID 83642

3: You’re done!

Seriously, it’s that easy. And our community thanks you!

You can learn more about “What’s Your Why Idaho” and the donation centers here!

