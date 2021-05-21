How to Handle a Bear in Idaho

Boise Police announced that the bear on the loose has now been caught and safely taken away to a safer place for man and beast. Police had been searching for the bear conducting an extensive search as detailed by my colleague Mateo here.

Bears may appear to be cute and cuddly, but they are very dangerous. It's not uncommon for folks in Idaho to see bears walking through their neighborhoods. Check out the video below to see some little bear cubs walking through a local backyard.

The bear was in the North End who became quite the local celebrity. The Idaho Statesman reports that several folks took pictures of the bear to share with others worldwide on social media. Boise Police announced the safe capture and removal on their Twitter feed.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that we're more likely to run into bears than in years past. They cite a predicted drought as one of the reasons folks will be seeing more bears. The loss of food sources means that the bears have to look for food in other places.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has provided us a list of how to handle a bear encounter a bear, from a press release.

What to do when you are one on one with a bear

Stand your ground: Never back up, lie down or play dead. Stay calm and give the bear a chance to leave. Prepare to use your bear spray or another deterrent.

Never back up, lie down or play dead. Stay calm and give the bear a chance to leave. Prepare to use your bear spray or another deterrent. Don't run away or climb a tree. Black bears are excellent climbers and can run up to 35 mph — you cannot outclimb or outrun them.

Black bears are excellent climbers and can run up to 35 mph — you cannot outclimb or outrun them. Know bear behavior. If a bear stands up, grunts, moans or makes other sounds, it's not being aggressive. These are the ways a bear gets a better look or smell and expresses its interest.

If a bear stands up, grunts, moans or makes other sounds, it's not being aggressive. These are the ways a bear gets a better look or smell and expresses its interest. If a black bear attacks, always fight back. And never give up! People have successfully defended themselves with almost anything: rocks, sticks, backpacks, water bottles and even their hands and feet.

Bearproof your home and surroundings

The following items need to be cleaned and secured whether you live in the city or a cabin in the woods.

Birdfeeders (both seed and hummingbird)

Fruit trees

Compost piles

Beehives

Pet food and water bowls

Unsupervised outdoor pets (especially at night)

Barbecue grills

Is it dangerous to feed a bear? Should you feed a bear?

The Utah Division of Wildlife resources says the obvious that you should not feed bears. Once a bear loses its fear of people, wildlife biologists and conservation officers are left with something they dread: having to euthanize an animal to keep the public safe. By not providing a bear with food, you can help keep it safe too.

How to hunt bears in Idaho

Here's a link to the Idaho Fish and Game rules and regulations for this year here.