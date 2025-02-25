How To Lose Your Dream Job in Idaho

The major news over the weekend was a powerful and influential CEO resigning. Did he embezzle funds or cause the company to lose money? Engineered Solutions Inc's CEO Thomas Hill reportedly made a 'Nazi' salute during a retreat in Boise. ￼

In less than a week, Mr. Hill was shown the door, resigning in a written statement apologizing for his inappropriate gesture. ESI is a multi-million, if not billion-dollar, company. It's one of the best places to work in Idaho and a welcomed destination for Idahoans seeking a good job. The company donates massive amounts of time, money, and resources to bettering the state. In other words, they provide a lot of goodwill.

Unfortunately, the goodwill didn't matter to the media industrial complex, which ran the story nonstop until forcing Mr. Hill to leave. It appears there was no attempt to call the crisis management team. Is it a product of the world we live in that someone who has dedicated themselves to improving their community can be gone by making one irresponsible mistake?

Is there more to the story? We'll never know what goes on behind closed doors. Mr. Hill decided to take the hit, allowing the company to move on. Could the community have benefitted from Mr. Hill staying on and providing education instruction, learning from his mistake?

Other folks lose their jobs because of an inappropriate saying or social media post. If there is a lesson here, it only takes a second to lose a phenomenal reputation.

You can read Mr. Hill's statement below:

I want to express my deepest apologies for my actions at a recent employee gathering. I performed a gesture at the event on stage intended to comment on our turbulent political environment. I now fully recognize that this gesture is not only inappropriate but also profoundly hurtful.

That salute is one of the most recognizable of all Nazi symbols and when used represents hate, oppression, and unspeakable atrocities—a reminder of an era that inflicted deep suffering on millions. I understand that no context or excuse can mitigate the pain associated with this symbol, and I take full responsibility for the offense caused.

After significant feedback from those who have seen the video or were at the event, I more deeply understand how inappropriate the gesture was. I acknowledge that it was a misjudgment that has rightfully led to feelings of betrayal and distress. I want to make it unequivocally clear that I reject any form of hate or discrimination, and I am deeply sorry for compromising the trust that our employees and the broader community place in me and in ESI Construction.

My previous note attempting to explain my actions fell short and I realize it was defensive, and it significantly missed the mark. I am taking immediate steps to reinforce my commitment to respect in the workplace and the true values of our company.

