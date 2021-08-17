How To Make Idaho Fry Sauce The Right Way

Most people making Idaho Fry Sauce just do two parts mayonnaise, one part ketchup, but if you want it to be GREAT, check out Chef John Politte's recipe!

Quite honestly I'm not even much of a condiment guy, but after seeing this video, count me in! So most people tend to make fry sauce by using half a cup of ketchup and a whole cup of mayo, whisk it together and dip your fries in it. Well, not chef John Politte! And quite honestly, the best restaurants probably have a tendency to spice it up as well, but let's see how John does it!

You should subscribe to his channel (It's Only Food With John Politte) because he's got some amazing recipes and he makes it real easy to follow! That said, if you're looking for a nice and neat version of the Idaho Fry Sauce ingredients, here they are written out, courtesy of John's YouTube channel:

Ingredients: • 1 cup mayonnaise • ¼ cup white sugar • ½ teaspoon salt • 1/8 teaspoon paprika • ¼ teaspoon ground mustard • ½ teaspoon onion powder • ½ cup ketchup • 2 Tablespoon red wine vinegar • 1 ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce Method Mix all the ingredients in a medium bowl. Chill for ½ hour. Yield 1 ½ cup

So there ya go! Labor Day Weekend is coming up quick and how impressive would you be at your cookout if you also had fries and delicious Idaho Fry Sauce to dip them in!

