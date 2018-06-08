How to Save A Life

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

This week we lost Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade to suicide. The world mourns their loss, but what about the unknown number of people that take their lives daily?

The Washington Post reports, thanks to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that suicide rates rose in 49 out of the 50 states. The study took place over two years from 2014-2016.

The report additionally examined whether victims had mental illness from the information collected from their 2015 National Death Reporting System that reviewed 27 states.

From the report: 'Researchers found that more than half of people who died by suicide did not have a known diagnosed mental health condition at the time of death. Relationship problems or loss, substance misuse; physical health problems; and job, money, legal or housing stress often contributed to risk for suicide. Firearms were the most common method of suicide used by those with and without a known diagnosed mental health condition.'

The study found that there was a 43.2 % increase in Idaho. The good news is that we now have a suicide prevention hotline manned by dedicated volunteers.

If you feel troubled or are worried about someone, maybe a friend or family member? Call this number. 800-273-8255 or text HELLO 208-398-4357. The national suicide prevention hotline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).