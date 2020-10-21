How To Trick-or-Treat For UNICEF This Year

Even with a pandemic and a coin shortage, trick-or-treating for UNICEF is still on. No one will be collecting coins in cardboard boxes this year, but there are still fun ways for kids to be part of the tradition.

Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF will happen entirely online this year.

Kids used to carry cardboard boxes with them as they made the rounds trick-or-treating, and each box had a coin slot to collect change for UNICEF, but this year is a weird one so that won't be happening.

Trick-or-treating is not a slam dunk in a pandemic year, plus there's a coin shortage happening and the dimes and quarters are not flowing as freely as they used to. Like everything else, the UNICEF fundraiser has moved online this year, but it could be bigger and better than ever because it will give kids a sense of accomplishment and help them see the impact they're having worldwide.

Through the month of October, teachers and parents can register kids and create an online profile with Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF to get a Virtual Collection Box with a customized link and QR code. Then kids can be part of fun activities and watch educational videos to earn Trick-or-Treat Coins that add up to real-life earnings. Then the kids choose where they'd like their earnings to go. It's a simple way for kids to know they're having an impact on other kids around the world.

Since 1950, Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF has helped save and improve kids' lives in 190 countries through immunizations, education, health care, nutrition, safe water and sanitation, emergency relief, and more. It's a great way for kids to help kids.

You can get involved individually, as a family, or as a school or group. Oh, and the deadline to finish the virtual collection box is November 15th, so you can keep collecting even after Halloween, as you're polishing off the last bit of the candy corn.

One more way that Halloween is NOT canceled.