How to Wear A Mask When out on the Town

Six month ago we only wore masks once a year. It was on Halloween or perhaps if you were one of those adults who like to dress up like superheros. Now if you live in Ada County or in other part of the country with a mask mandate, you have to wonder if they're rules on when and when not to wear a mask? When do you take a mask off in a restaurant? Do you store your mask in a plastic bag? Your pocket or let it ride on the table?

Bar owners in Ada County are hoping that Central District Health will allow them to reopen. They pledge to abide by the district's health mandates. Last time, well let's just say that it didn't go to well with bar hoppers not social distancing or wearing the mask. So thanks to the Huffington Post, here are some guidelines on how to live in the world of mask wearing.

The writers for the post interviewed doctors on how to stay safe while you're out to eat. First, sanitize your hand right after sitting down. Bring some portable sanitizer with you. When you take your mask off, grab it by the straps. Don't put your mask on the table.

Droplets spread COVID, and some could contaminate your face covering if it's out in the open. If you can, put your mask in a small paper bag or another breathable container so it can dry and stay protected. Also, keep your interaction with the server to a minimum. Don't have them coming back to the table over and over again if you don't need to so that you limit contact.