‘I look forward to being a good wife and a mom’ Boise TV Anchor

It's not often that people in the media get to say goodbye. As we reported earlier this week, KTVB Anchor Kim Fields leaves television to spend more time with her family. Fields sounding very happy Thursday during the 4 pm news, acknowledged that she will miss her viewers.

"Honestly, what I have loved the most, is just meeting the everyday people,' she revealed. "I have been so blessed to meet so many wonderful people through this job." Fields expressed just how much reporting in Idaho has changed her life. "It is a responsibility that I have not taken lightly all these years, and it's been a privilege and an honor to be able to do that all these years."

Fields came to KTVB after working in North Carolina and Tennessee. She began her run at KTVB by anchoring/producing the weekend news. She ends her time anchoring the 4 pm and 10 pm newscasts. She praises her husband Ted for providing her the strength to serve the public for over twenty-two years.

"He has believed in me all these years. He has known that this is my passion. He made my dreams come true. I called him at seven in the morning during my senior year of college and said, this is what I wanted to do. I want to go into the news, and he's like, let's do it. Thank you so much for making my dream come true, my supporter, cheerleader, counselor, and my best friend."

Brian Holmes credited Fields with being instrumental in launching the '208,' a mixture of news and commentary replacing the traditional 5 pm newscast. Fields leaves KTVB after covering several major stories. We will miss her smile and optimism.

KTVB's Kim Fields says goodbye to Idaho Televsion A look at the skills of KTVB's Kim Fields.

