My son Titus and his father spent the long weekend in Oregon and while my ex-husband was trying to get Titus back in time for school tomorrow it doesn't look like that is going to happen. He sent me a text saying that he was getting near Pendleton but kept getting alerts that there was an accident ahead and that I-84 was closing. That is when I hopped on my computer and went on TripCheck to see what was going on. This is the first road camera photo that I clicked on and holy cow, this is a massive pileup. You can see multiple cars flipped over, dozens of semis veered off the road and cant even quite tell where the road is or was before it was covered in snow.

This particular photo is currently what the situation looks like at mile post 230, to me it looks like there were 230 vehicles involved in this crash. After seeing this, I knew that I wasn't going to see my boy tonight and a lot of people are not going to get to their destinations tonight. This is why it is so important to bring a blanket, warm clothes, snacks and water. Who knows how long these people will be forced to wait in their cars, if low on gas, and cant keep the heat on, it is going to get cold quick.

Titus and his dad saw tons of emergency vehicles rushing up the Pendleton hill to get to the crash sites. There are multiple accidents reported along I-84 in both directions. The stretch between Pendleton and Ontario is closed for now and by the looks of this may be closed into the night.

