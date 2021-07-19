Idaho 6th Highest Jump in Gas Prices

To the surprise of no Idahoan, gas prices in the Gem State took off again last week. If this were a college football poll, it would be good news from the home team. However, having the 6th highest jump in the county is not suitable for anyone who uses gasoline for anything. The higher the cost of gas, the higher the cost of everything from lawn maintenance to consumer goods. Idaho has been a historically high state for gas per gallon, and our Gem State consumers are feeling the familiar pain at the pump.

Is there any hope for lower fuel prices?

AAA reports that our old friends OPEC have graciously decided to produce more oil for the market in a release. They say they'll increase production up to 400,000 barrels per day. However, they will not ramp up their efforts until next month.

It has been a rough month for Idahoans when it comes to price per gallon. The cost of gasoline has risen 21 cents in the last month. In contrast, the national average is at least 7 cents lower than our average here.

“So far, a lot of people have been willing to accept the trade-off of higher gas prices in exchange for the opportunity to travel and to visit family, but the cost is starting to take its toll,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Even the folks with a ‘glass-half-full’ approach to the current situation are starting to see the cup run dry.”

Here's a look at gas prices across the Gem State courtesy of AAA.

Boise - $3.75

Coeur d’Alene - $3.41

Franklin - $3.78

Idaho Falls - $3.62

Lewiston - $3.43

Pocatello - $3.59

Twin Falls - $3.74

