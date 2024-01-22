Idaho Art Gallery Plans Event to Support Local Boise Non-Profits

In a heartwarming initiative to support victims of domestic violence and abuse in the Treasure Valley, the Idaho Art Gallery is gearing up for a special event that promises to blend creativity with compassion.

The event, appropriately named "Art for a Cause," is slated to take place on February 8th at the Riverside Hotel in Boise, offering an evening of art, dining, and music.

The primary focus of this philanthropic event is to raise funds for local non-profits dedicated to assisting Domestic Violence and Abuse Victims in the Treasure Valley, with a spotlight on the Nampa Family Justice Center. The Idaho Art Gallery has prepared an art auction, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to acquire stunning pieces from talented local artists.

The collaboration between the art community and local non-profits shows the power of people and creativity coming together for a noble cause, and attendees can expect an nice evening of art, really good food, uplifting music, and amazing people – all in the spirit of fostering a stronger, more compassionate community.

To be a part of this amazing event and contribute to the cause, go to the Idaho Art Gallery's official website to learn more, purchase tickets, and stay updated on the latest details. "Art for a Cause" not only showcases the incredible talent of Idaho's artists but also highlights the importance of coming together as a community to support those in need.

Mark your calendars for February 8th, as this promises to be an unforgettable night of art, generosity, and unity in Boise.

100 Artistic Murals Show Why Freak Alley In Boise is on Idaho's Bucket List Freak Alley is great for a self-reset stroll, date night, or a glimpse into Boise's personality. This is over 100 pieces of creativity that live down the streets of Freak Alley. Gallery Credit: Kekeluv

The Spirit of Boise Night Glow Spectacular 2023 Gallery Credit: Parker Kane