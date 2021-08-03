Usually, when you're at a coffee shop and folks are talking about bulls and bears, one has to think folks are speculating about their stocks on Wall Street. We've all heard of a bull or bear market in recent years. However, in Idaho, it has been the summer of bears and bulls. Rodeos and bulls are in the news recently, as we've reported here from our colleague Mateo. You can review our recent Idaho story involving a bear here.

Idaho bulls have now taken it to the next level with a video of an Idaho bull gone wild charging a crowd during a recent rodeo. NBC News is the latest national platform to cover this disturbing video. The video has gone viral and is a concrete reminder of just how dangerous rodeos can be for both participants and member of the audience.



Fortunately, no one was hurt while the bull attempted to escape the arena. The Preston area is known for being the site where the movie Napoleon Dynamite was filmed. There is an additional twist to this event.

Fox 13 reports that a man appears to pull his gun on the bull in a photo of the bull charge. Additionally, Governor Little was in attendance at the Preston Rodeo along with the charging bull. There has been no comment from the governor's office concerning the bull.

The rodeo season will continue until the fall in Idaho and throughout the West. We have not received any other reports of bulls charging the fans at this time.

