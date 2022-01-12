Idaho Business Transforming the Narrative on Tattoos
Tattoos have turned heads for as long as we can remember in Idaho. But now they’re doing it in a different way.
The History of Tattoos
Tattoos have been seen in history for centuries. But, in recent years tattoos have been seen as more of an act of rebellion from society norms. There has been a negative connotation associated with permanent ink.
But, tattoos have been a large part of religious tradition, group identification, and much more. And one company, in particular, is trying to change that “negative connotation” that tattoos have gained in recent years.
Idaho local starts a clothing line
Zach Peterson is an Idaho local. He’s a serial entrepreneur, single Dad, and business owner who lives in Boise. Zach launched a clothing brand “tattooed and successful” in an effort to change the narrative around tattoos.
Tattooed and Successful - Boise Business Changing the Narrative
Tattooed and Successful now
Since its launch in 2018, the brand has had incredible success, with apparel ranging from loungewear to athletic wear. All the pieces focus on breaking the mold and empowering those who have tattoos.
