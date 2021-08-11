Idaho Colleges Return Mask Mandates Indoors and Outdoors

Beginning August 12, all Idaho Colleges will require students, staff, and others to wear a face covering, otherwise known as a mask, indoors and crowded outdoor activities.

The move comes as universities struggle to return to normalcy after a year of distance learning. The new requirements significantly impact Boise State Football, the biggest draw of outdoor sporting events in the Gem State.

KTVB exclusively reported that Boise State told them that everyone would be wearing the mask if there was a home game this week. The Broncos are aggressively working to sell out all six home games of the upcoming season.

You can read more about Boise State's new guidelines here. The fear for all of us is that we could see the return of limited capacity for home games or another season of fan less games. Boise State, like all other college football programs, took a big hit last year from the loss of revenue from attendance.

The Broncos would are hoping the buzz around new head football Coach Andy Avalos will boost attendance. This year's home schedule features the Oklahoma State Sooners playing at Albertsons Stadium. Last year's, home game with the Florida State Seminoles was cancelled due to Covid issues.

If infection rates continue to climb will we see a return of limited outdoor activities? As of right now, outdoor activities in our area have not been cancelled. It would be an extraordinary tough call by the city of Boise, Central District Health or the Mountain West Conference to limit attendance.