Idaho Dog Adoptions: 50% Off at WVHS After Rise in Dog Surrenders

The West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is addressing a surge in surrendered dogs with a special adoption promotion throughout the month of January. In response to an increase in post-holiday surrender rates and a decline in adoptions locally and nationally, WVHS is encouraging the community to come together and consider adopting a furry friend at half the usual price.

The reality is there are more surrendered dogs and fewer adoptions.

Here's a video introducing the new WVHS shelter dogs on their official Facebook page. Keep scrolling for pictures of dogs that are currently available for adoption.

West Valley Humane Society West Valley Humane Society loading...

Last year, WVHS received 592 surrendered dogs, reflecting a nationwide concern with a 30% decrease in adoptions. This decline has led to dogs spending extended periods of time in shelters, waiting for their forever homes.

While WVHS typically aims to rehome dogs within a week or two, the current situation has led to many dogs waiting for weeks or even months for their foster families or forever homes. In an effort to promote adoptions and alleviate shelter strain, WVHS is introducing a 50% discount on dog adoptions throughout the month of January.

3 Siblings | West Valley Humane Society 3 Siblings | West Valley Humane Society loading...

Since January is quickly coming to an end, we'd like to remind you of this opportunity and encourage you to consider adopting from the West Valley Humane Society, and to please be on the lookout for their future promotions and opportunities.

To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

West Valley Humane Society Dogs Who Need Homes! Jan. 2024 Please consider rescuing one of these amazing shelter dogs at the West Valley Humane Society. For the entire month of January there are 50% promotions as an effort to rehome these adorable pups.

To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org Gallery Credit: Parker

