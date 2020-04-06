Today the state board of education will consider a number of issues in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Idaho, including the extension of the "soft closure" of schools.

The Idaho State Board of Education will meet virtually today and live stream it on the board's Facebook page at 3 p.m. Among the agenda items to be considered will be on extending the soft closure of public and charter schools across Idaho past the April 20, opening date.

I addition, board members will also look at waiving rules defining semester credit hours, and ask the governor to suspend particular requirements to give schools more flexibility as they provide services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many schools in Idaho sent students home early before the end of March and the Spring Break holiday as COVID-19 cases began to increase. Eventually, schools were told to go on a "soft closure" and began providing education virtually with students at home.

Idaho is currently under a statewide Stay-home Order issued by Gov. Brad Little asking all non-essential workers to stay home and limiting all unnecessary travel, among other things.