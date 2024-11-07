Idaho Election Fallout: What’s Next?

Election day has come and gone in Idaho and the country. Many candidates will now pick up their signs near our roadways, a sight that brings a collective sigh of relief to Idahoans. We can now enjoy a break from the campaign frenzy for another two years. However, the campaign for governor has already begun. We'll see whether the seat is open or if the governor decides to run for a third term. ￼

With the campaign season behind us, Idahoans can now shift their focus to the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas. The door-knocking, radio and television commercials, direct mail, or text messages on our cell phones will be a distant memory. Meanwhile, politicians will begin to concentrate on the upcoming legislative session starting in January.

Let's take a moment to thank everyone who voted, ran for office, donated to a campaign, or volunteered. Our political process depends on citizens' participation in self-government. Volunteers will not earn extra income for the endless hours they spend away from their friends and families.

We'll also be watching to see if the flow of out-of-state money continues to flow into the Gem State. Millions were spent to convince Idahoans to vote for Proposition One. The issue failed miserably, but it appears folks do support the current primary process.

It won't be long before the holidays are over and hundreds of legislators descend on Boise. Election season is over. However, the people's work continues. Let's hope those elected continue to represent the will of the people who elected them.

