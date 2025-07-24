Depending on your age, you either live for fast food or you can do without it. For older Americans, fast food is one of the must-have destinations for individuals and families. You don't have to be a fan of fast food to understand the impact it has had on Idaho, America, and the world.

LOOK: Most common fast food chains in Idaho Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Idaho using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.

The following statistics are based on data from the year 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker

What makes fast food so sacred to older Idahoans is the salty, sugary food and the creative marketing of major iconic chains. Whether it's Ronald McDonald or The Whopper, folks identify with their food choices. The relationship is similar to how folks view their favorite sports teams.

Gen Z and the younger cohort of Millennials are less attracted to fast food. Most young people prefer to eat at home or something nutritious. However, it is rare for anyone not to have been to a fast food restaurant.

Now, a troubling report suggests that one of Idaho's favorite fast food franchises may be closing down. Finance Buzz reports that Jack in the Box is closing over 100 locations across the country. How many times have you been entertained by seeing their unique television commercials featuring Jack?

Jack in the Box fans in Idaho should be concerned about the potential loss of one or all of their beloved locations. The company says it will be looking at older franchises, especially on the West Coast. The move is part of their parent company's attempt to settle debt unrelated to the popular chain.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

